Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Knocks in go-ahead run

Carpenter went 1-for-3 with a key RBI as the Cardinals kept their playoff hopes alive in a 2-1 victory Saturday over the Cubs.

Carpenter reached on catcher's interference and scored in the fourth and pushed the Cardinals in front with sixth inning single off Cole Hamels. The 32-year-old has been struggling in September with a .169 average and just one home run. Nevertheless, Carpenter holds a .258/.376/.524 line on the season and has reached a career high in home runs (36).