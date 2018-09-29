Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Knocks in go-ahead run
Carpenter went 1-for-3 with a key RBI as the Cardinals kept their playoff hopes alive in a 2-1 victory Saturday over the Cubs.
Carpenter reached on catcher's interference and scored in the fourth and pushed the Cardinals in front with sixth inning single off Cole Hamels. The 32-year-old has been struggling in September with a .169 average and just one home run. Nevertheless, Carpenter holds a .258/.376/.524 line on the season and has reached a career high in home runs (36).
More News
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Slugs No. 36 in win•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Sitting out Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Rare day off Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Keeps rolling in loss•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: On base thrice in blowout victory•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: On base three times in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....