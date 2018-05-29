Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Knocks seventh homer Monday
Carpenter went 2-for-4 with a solo homer in Monday's loss to the Brewers.
Carpenter cut the Brewers' lead to 4-3 with his solo shot -- his sixth of the season -- off Brent Suter in the fifth inning, though it ultimately wasn't enough to help the Cardinals take the series opener. He also laid down a bunt single in the third inning. Carpenter has now collected multiple hits in three straight games and is hitting .291/.364/.582 across 22 games this month, raising his average from .170 to .221 over that stretch.
