Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Losing playing time
Carpenter has been a healthy scratch over the Cardinals' last four games, his longest such stretch of non-injury-related inactivity this season, Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. "He continues to be a really good teammate," said manager Mike Shildt, who had a conversation Monday with Carpenter. "He feels really good about where he's at with his swing and where he's at with his game. I applaud the fact (that) I know he wants to be in there every day."
Carpenter is sporting career worsts (when factoring out his initial seven-game big-league cup of coffee in 2011) across his .225/.333/.378 line this season, so his declining playing time in the midst of a postseason push isn't necessarily surprising. Shildt's comments indicate the Cardinals' skipper is well attuned to the adverse effects a multi-game benching could have on the mindset of a prideful veteran, but it appears the 33-year-old is keeping a positive mindset overall during his demotion.
