Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Manning first base Wednesday
Carpenter (back) will make his Grapefruit League debut in the field Wednesday against the Astros, Joe Trezza of MLB.com. He'll play first base and bat third.
Carpenter checked out fine while serving as the Cardinals' designated hitter in Tuesday's exhibition against the Marlins, drawing walks in both of his plate appearances on the day. The veteran's return to the infield suggests the Cardinals aren't too concerned about his health heading into Opening Day, but Carpenter will still need to pick up several at-bats over the next week to ensure he's ready to handle a full-time role when the season begins. Expect Carpenter to also take reps at the hot corner in his subsequent appearances as the Cardinals look to open up room in the lineup at first base for Jose Martinez.
More News
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: 'Feels great' after Tuesday return•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Officially acts as DH Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Feels good after intrasquad game•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Set to serve as DH Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Resuming fielding work•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Expected to remain exclusively at first base•
-
NL-only Rotisserie mock draft
A lot has changed since our last look at the NL side of the player pool. Scott White and company...
-
Judge the new Howard?
You may think we've never seen a player like Aaron Judge before, but you don't need to go that...
-
Spring Takes: Leone, Bedrosian to close?
A couple of surprising closer candidates have emerged, according to Scott White, who also looks...
-
Draft Strategy: Innings a priority
Think you know what makes a good Fantasy pitcher? Our Scott White says the formula is changing...
-
SportsLine: Fade Hosmer, Godley
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Podcast: Who's third overall pick?
On today’s show we debate Trea Turner vs. Nolan Arenado third overall and tell you what you...