Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Multi-hit effort in win
Carpenter went 2-for-5 with an RBI single, a walk and two runs in a win over the Brewers on Friday.
Carpenter had gone hitless in his season debut Thursday, but he was an effective table setter at the top of the lineup in Friday's victory. The veteran infielder came home on the first of Paul Goldschmidt's three home runs in the first inning, and he later plated Kolten Wong with a timely seventh-inning single. Carpenter expects to see plenty of quality pitches this season with Goldschmidt hitting directly behind him, a notion only further enforced by the latter's explosive performance Friday.
