Carpenter served as the designated hitter in an interleague loss to the White Sox on Tuesday and went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run.

It's a testament to how difficult the 2021 season has been for Carpenter that Tuesday's production resulted in both his first double and first multi-hit effort of the campaign. The struggling veteran did not make the starting nine for Wednesday's matinee against Chicago, but he did draw back-to-back starts -- the former at first base -- in the first two games of the series.