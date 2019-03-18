Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Not playing Monday
Carpenter (back) isn't included in the Cardinals' lineup for Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies.
Carpenter will get some more time to recover after he was surprisingly scratched from the lineup ahead of Sunday's game against the Marlins due to back tightness. The issue isn't believed to be a major concern or anything that will impact Carpenter's availability for Opening Day, but he could sit out a few more spring contests for precautionary reasons.
More News
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Dealing with tight back•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Unexpected scratch Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Hits first homer of spring•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Knocks in go-ahead run•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Slugs No. 36 in win•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Sitting out Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers 2.0
These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
Auction nomination strategies
Trying to figure out the best way to navigate an auction? Here are some tips to make the best...
-
Fantasy Baseball: rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...