Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: On base three times Friday
Carpenter went 1-for-2 with an RBI single, three walks and a run in an extra-innings win over the Reds on Friday.
Carpenter now has a four-game hitting streak, and he's hit safely in 11 of his last 14 games overall. The veteran has slashed .341/.414/.591 over the 99 plate appearances spanning his last 22 games, and he's boosted his season on-base percentage 42 points to .339 over that stretch.
More News
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Collects three hits•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Another productive night Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Knocks seventh homer Monday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Slugs fifth homer Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Hit parade continues Monday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Collects three more hits•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...
-
Podcast: Pick up Pederson?
Getting you ready for the upcoming scoring period with a look at two-start pitchers and the...