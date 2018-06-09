Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: On base three times Friday

Carpenter went 1-for-2 with an RBI single, three walks and a run in an extra-innings win over the Reds on Friday.

Carpenter now has a four-game hitting streak, and he's hit safely in 11 of his last 14 games overall. The veteran has slashed .341/.414/.591 over the 99 plate appearances spanning his last 22 games, and he's boosted his season on-base percentage 42 points to .339 over that stretch.