Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: On bench Monday

Carpenter is not in the lineup for Game 3 of the NLCS against the Nationals on Monday.

Carpenter went 0-for-6 with three strikeouts over the first two games of the series, but should be available as a pinch hitter as he was for much of the NLDS. Tommy Edman will shift to third base with Jose Martinez starting in right field.

