Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: On bench Saturday

Carpenter is out of the lineup for Saturday's game versus the Padres, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

No injury has been reported for Carpenter, yet he finds himself on the bench for the third straight game. The 33-year-old has struggled in June with a .208/.303/.364 slash line in 22 games. Tommy Edman will once again bat leadoff and start at third base in his absence.