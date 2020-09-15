Carpenter is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brewers.
Carpenter had gone 6-for-12 at the plate over a four-game stretch before going hitless in both halves of Monday's doubleheader. Tommy Edman moves in to third base in his absence, with Rangel Ravelo starting in right field.
