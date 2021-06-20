Carpenter is out of the lineup for the first game of Sunday's doubleheader with Atlanta.

The lefty-hitting Carpenter will be on the bench for the fourth time in six games, despite a right-hander (Bryse Wilson) being on the hill for Atlanta. Carpenter is no lock to rejoin the lineup for the nightcap with southpaw Drew Smyly starting for Atlanta, and at this point, the 35-year-old may have lost out on primary duties at the keystone to Edmundo Sosa.