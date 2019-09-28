Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Opens scoring with 14th homer
Carpenter went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 8-2 loss to the Cubs.
Carpenter's blast came off Cubs starter Alec Mills in the fourth inning. Carpenter also reached after getting hit by a pitch in the seventh. The infielder has 14 homers, 43 RBI and 58 runs scored this season, but he's managed only a .228/.337/.390 slash line in 127 games.
