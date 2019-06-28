Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Out again Friday
Carpenter is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Padres.
No injury has been reported with Carpenter, but he will be held out for a second straight game despite a team off day Thursday, so there is at least some reason for concern about his status. Timmy Edman will man the hot corner and hit leadoff in Carpenter's place.
