Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Out through Friday

The Cardinals don't plan on having Carpenter (back) return to Grapefruit League action until at least Friday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Carpenter first experienced back problems Sunday, resulting in him being scratched ahead of the Cardinals' game against the Marlins. Manager Mike Shild said Monday that he's not concerned about Carpenter's availability for the start of the season, but the team will nonetheless proceed cautiously with the 33-year-old so that the back tightness doesn't become a lingering issue throughout the campaign.