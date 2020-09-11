Carpenter went 2-for-2 with an RBI single and a run-scoring double during a loss to the Tigers in the second game of a doubleheader Thursday.

After sitting out Game 1 of the twin bill, Carpenter was the only other source of runs outside of Tommy Edman in Game 2. The veteran was making his first start since Monday, but he's made relatively good use of his opportunities thus far in September. Carpenter has managed to generate five RBI on just five hits during the month, and thanks in part to the five walks he's also drawn, he boasts a .423 on-base percentage across 26 plate appearances over that span.