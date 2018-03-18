Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Playing third base Sunday
Carpenter will bat third and man third base in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
A back issue delayed Carpenter's spring debut until last week, but the veteran hasn't missed a beat in his three Grapefruit League games to date, going 3-for-5 with a home run and two walks in those contests. The Cardinals had used him as a designated hitter or first baseman in all of those contests, so Carpenter's move to the hot corner Sunday offers another indication that the club isn't too concerned about his health. What's less clear is how frequently Carpenter will deployed at third base once the season begins, as the 32-year-old battled an injury to his throwing shoulder for a good portion of 2017. In attempt to limit the strain on the shoulder, Carpenter has been working to alter his throwing motion during camp, so how he performs defensively in the Cardinals' remaining spring games could determine his usage at the position in 2018.
