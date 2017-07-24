Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Pulled due to leg cramping

Carpenter departed Sunday's loss to the Cubs in the second inning because of cramping in his right quadriceps, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Carpenter isn't sure whether it was related to dehydration, an unorthodox slide in the first inning or something altogether different, but he doesn't expect to to miss Monday's series opener against the visiting Rockies. As such, owners should feel fairly confident rolling with him per usual unless news breaks suggesting otherwise.