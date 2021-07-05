Carpenter went 2-for-4 with a run in a loss to the Rockies on Sunday.

Carpenter drew the start at second base and operated out of the cleanup spot, and he came through with one of only two multi-hit efforts for the Cardinals on the day. The veteran hadn't managed more than a single hit in a contest since May 30, and although he's shown some modest signs of life at the plate during his scant opportunities in recent weeks, his season average remains an abysmal .177 across 156 plate appearances.