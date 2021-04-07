Carpenter will start at second base and bat fifth Wednesday against the Marlins, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Cardinals manager Mike Shildt may have cut bait with the platoon of Justin Williams and Austin Dean in right field, as Tommy Edman will cover the position for the second day in a row. Edman's move to the outfield will open up the keystone for Carpenter, who picked up his first start in Tuesday's 4-2 win. He went hitless in three at-bats to continue his rough stretch at the plate that has lasted since spring training, but Shildt looks like he may give the veteran the chance to work his way out of the prolonged slump. Carpenter is helped by the fact that Williams and Dean have combined to go 0-for-17 with 10 strikeouts so far this season.