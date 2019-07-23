Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Rehab assignment set
Carpenter (foot) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports.
A late-weekend report had Carpenter's rehab assignment starting "sooner rather than later" according to manager Mike Shildt, and that was corroborated with Monday's announcement. Carpenter is expected to play three games with the Redbirds before potentially returning to the Cardinals if all goes off without a hitch. However, with Tommy Edman and Yairo Munoz both playing well at third base in Carpenter's absence, it remains to be seen whether the veteran will immediately resume an everyday role.
More News
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Resumes baseball activities•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Eyeing rehab assignment soon•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Lands on injured list•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Out of Tuesday's starting nine•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Exits due to injury•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Struggling with contact•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 18 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Time to dump Riley?
Chris Towers addresses Austin Riley's recent downturn and offers up several names to target...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Kyle Hendricks down
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...