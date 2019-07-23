Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Rehab assignment set

Carpenter (foot) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports.

A late-weekend report had Carpenter's rehab assignment starting "sooner rather than later" according to manager Mike Shildt, and that was corroborated with Monday's announcement. Carpenter is expected to play three games with the Redbirds before potentially returning to the Cardinals if all goes off without a hitch. However, with Tommy Edman and Yairo Munoz both playing well at third base in Carpenter's absence, it remains to be seen whether the veteran will immediately resume an everyday role.

