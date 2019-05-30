Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Resting for day game

Carpenter is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Phillies.

Though the Cardinals are facing a right-handed pitcher (Jerad Eickhoff) in the series finale, the lefty-hitting Carpenter will take a seat in what merely amounts to a maintenance day due to the quick turnaround between games. The move to the bench spells an end to a rough series for Carpenter, who went hitless with five strikeouts in seven at-bats in the first two contests.