Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Resting for day game
Carpenter is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Phillies.
Though the Cardinals are facing a right-handed pitcher (Jerad Eickhoff) in the series finale, the lefty-hitting Carpenter will take a seat in what merely amounts to a maintenance day due to the quick turnaround between games. The move to the bench spells an end to a rough series for Carpenter, who went hitless with five strikeouts in seven at-bats in the first two contests.
