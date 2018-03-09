Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Resuming fielding work

Carpenter (back) is fielding grounders and throwing with increased intensity Friday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Carpenter has been battling back soreness all spring and has yet to appear in a game. He's been swinging for a few days and is now doing fielding work as well, so he's likely not too far from making his spring debut. His status for Opening Day remains up in the air, but if reports remain positive there's a good chance he'll be ready to go.