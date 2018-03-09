Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Resuming fielding work
Carpenter (back) is fielding grounders and throwing with increased intensity Friday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Carpenter has been battling back soreness all spring and has yet to appear in a game. He's been swinging for a few days and is now doing fielding work as well, so he's likely not too far from making his spring debut. His status for Opening Day remains up in the air, but if reports remain positive there's a good chance he'll be ready to go.
More News
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Expected to remain exclusively at first base•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Begins swinging Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Could swing bat Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Back condition improving•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Sidelined with back soreness•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Will likely hit third in 2018•
-
Fantasy Baseball: Fade Strasburg, Gordon
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Spring Takes: Moustakas, CarGo fallout
Mike Moustakas and Carlos Gonzalez are back with their old teams, which is pretty disrupting...
-
Moustakas back in KC
Heath Cummings says this isn't a great landing spot for Mike Moustakas in Fantasy and it squeezes...
-
Podcast: Summing up each position
We're recapping all of our position previews in one handy episode! The FBT crew catches you...
-
Late-rounders with ace upside
Uncovering a high-end starter deep in your draft could be a Fantasy bonanza. Here are a dozen...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Shaw
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...