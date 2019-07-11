Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Returns from IL

Carpenter (back) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Thursday.

Carpenter has been on the shelf since July 2 due to a lower-back strain, though he benefitted from the All-Star break and will be ready to roll when his team resumes play Friday against Arizona. He put together an uncharacteristic .216/.325/.381 slash line through 77 games in the first half, so he'll look to turn things around following the break.

