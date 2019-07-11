Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Returns from IL
Carpenter (back) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Thursday.
Carpenter has been on the shelf since July 2 due to a lower-back strain, though he benefitted from the All-Star break and will be ready to roll when his team resumes play Friday against Arizona. He put together an uncharacteristic .216/.325/.381 slash line through 77 games in the first half, so he'll look to turn things around following the break.
More News
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Resumes baseball activities•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Expects brief IL stint•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Lands on injured list•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Battling stomach issue•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Sitting fourth straight•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Davis down
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Whether your looking at an extra short or extra long scoring period fresh off the All-Star...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 16
Whether your league is going with the extra short four-day scoring period or extra long 11-day...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, projections
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Second-half sell-high six
It's been a great first half for this half-dozen, but if you can find a taker, you might want...
-
Second-half breakouts
Looking for someone to carry you in the second half? Chris Towers gives seven of his favor...