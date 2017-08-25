Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Returns to action Friday
Carpenter (illness) is in the lineup Friday against the Rays.
After missing two games due to an illness, Carpenter is ready to return to get back on the field. He'll hit leadoff and start at first base for Friday's interleague contest against Tampa Bay.
