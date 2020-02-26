Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Scratched from lineup
Carpenter was removed from Wednesday's split-squad spring game against the Marlins, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
The reason behind Carpenter's late scratch is not yet known, but well-regarded 19-year-old Nolan Gorman replaced the veteran in the starting lineup.
