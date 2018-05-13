Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Sits again Sunday

Carpenter is not in the lineup Sunday against the Padres.

Carpenter will be withheld from the starting lineup for the third consecutive game as the Cardinals close out their four-game series against the Padres. The veteran infielder made a pinch-hit appearance Saturday, so his extended absence does not seem to be injury-related. Manager Mike Matheny may just be looking to give the struggling hitter (.145 average) some time off to reset. Jedd Gyorko draws the start at third base Sunday.