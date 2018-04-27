Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Sits versus lefty Friday
Carpenter is not in the lineup Friday against the Pirates.
Carpenter hasn't been the type of player to sit out against lefties, but he is just 2-for-17 with no extra-base hits against southpaws this year. Jedd Gyorko will enter the lineup at third base to replace him Friday.
