Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Sitting again
Carpenter is not in Saturday's lineup against the Rockies.
Carpenter is not in the lineup for the third consecutive game, with Tommy Edman taking his place at third base. Carpenter is in the midst of a prolonged slump, going just 4-for-29 with one home run and 12 strikeouts in his last 12 appearances.
More News
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Out of Friday's lineup•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Sitting Thursday amid slump•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Out of Tuesday's lineup•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Snaps two-month homerless streak•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Sitting Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Hitting sixth Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, lineup
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...