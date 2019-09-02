Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Sitting out Monday

Carpenter is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants.

Carpenter will get a breather after starting at third base in both ends of Sunday's doubleheader with the Reds. He went hitless with four strikeouts in seven at-bats between the two contests, dropping his season-long average to .215. Tommy Edman will cover the hot corner in Monday's series opener while Carpenter rests.

