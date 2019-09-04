Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Sitting yet again

Carpenter is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants.

Tommy Edman starts at third base for the third consecutive contest. Wednesday's game is against lefty Madison Bumgarner, but Carpenter's absences Monday and Tuesday were against righties. Manager Mike Shildt told FOX Sports Midwest in mid-August that Edman had "more than earned his opportunity to get out there and play every day," and it seems most of Edman's starts will come at Carpenter's expense. Carpenter is batting just .215/.325/.366 in 429 plate appearances this season.