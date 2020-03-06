Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Slugs first spring homer
Carpenter went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in a Grapefruit League tie against the Mets on Thursday.
Carpenter struggled with some relatively minor back issues earlier in Grapefruit League play, but he's subsequently been able to suit up for three games without issues. The two-run round tripper Thursday was Carpenter's third spring hit and first of the extra-base variety. The veteran is looking to rebound from an injury-shortened and sub-par season in 2019, one that saw him generate the second-lowest batting average (.226), on-base percentage (.334) and slugging percentage (.392) of his career.
