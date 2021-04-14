Carpenter went 1-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored Tuesday against the Nationals.

Carpenter started his second consecutive game at second base, with Tommy Edman shifting to right field to cover for several injuries. He managed only one hit, but made it count by taking Stephen Strasburg yard in the third inning for a two-run home run. It was Carpenter's first long ball of the season, and his first real production at the plate, as he entered the game having collected just one hit in his first 14 at-bats of the campaign.