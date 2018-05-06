Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Smacks two-run double Saturday
Carpenter went 1-for-4 with a two-run double and a walk in an extra-inning win over the Cubs on Saturday.
Carpenter laced a fourth-inning two-bagger to deep left that plated Kolten Wong and Harrison Bader in the fourth, knotting the game at 4-4 at the time. The 32-year-old continues to struggle at the plate overall, however, as his season line remains a dreadful .165/.320/.320 through 122 plate appearances. An elevated strikeout rate (26.2 percent) that currently serves as a career high and a .203 BABIP are both undeniably playing a significant role in his season-long struggles.
