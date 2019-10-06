Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Starting Game 3

Carpenter is starting at third base and batting sixth in Game 3 of the NLDS against the Braves on Sunday, Rob Rains of StLSportsPage.com reports.

Carpenter was on the bench for the first two games of the series and delivered an RBI single in his Game 1 pinch-hit appearance. The veteran infielder struggled with a .726 OPS for the season, but he came on strong in the back half of September with an .889 OPS in his last 11 games.