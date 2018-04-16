Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Struggles continue Sunday
Carpenter went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in a 3-2 win over the Reds on Sunday.
Carpenter's early-season contact issues continued Sunday, as he posted his sixth multi-strikeout game over the last eight. He's whiffed at least once in 11 of the last 12 contests overall, as well, leading to a 28.8 percent strikeout rate over his first 66 plate appearances. Given the relatively small sample, the fact that Carpenter has never posted a strikeout rate higher than 22.7 percent in his career and his unsustainably low .194 BABIP, the 32-year-old infielder's fortunes at the plate are bound to turn around soon, although to what extent remains to be seen.
