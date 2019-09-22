Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Third straight start
Carpenter is starting at third base Sunday for the third straight day.
Starts have been few and far between for Carpenter in September, but he has gotten a chance to see regular at-bats this weekend with Kolten Wong (hamstring) sidelined. Carpenter will play third base Sunday and hit sixth in the Cardinals' batting order.
