Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Three-hit night Monday
Carpenter went 3-for-4 with a double and a run in a win over the Indians on Monday.
The veteran infielder has proven that his surge in the second half of May was no mirage, as he's followed it up with a solid June. Factoring in Monday's production, Carpenter has racked up seven multi-hit efforts thus far this month, a tally that includes 12 extra-base hits (six doubles, six home runs) and 12 RBI.
