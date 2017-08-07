Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Timely three-bagger in win
Carpenter went 1-for-3 with a two-run triple and a run in Sunday's 13-4 win over the Reds.
Carpenter added insult to injury with his fourth-inning triple, a laser to right with two on that extended the Cardinals' lead to 13-3. The hit snapped the slump the 31-year-old infielder had been stuck in to open August, one that had seen him go hitless over the first four games of the month in which he'd registered at least one at-bat. Carpenter has more work to do to break out of his doldrums, however, as he's only 1-for-14 in his last five contests overall.
