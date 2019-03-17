Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Unexpected scratch Sunday

Carpenter was expected to be in the lineup for Sunday's spring game against the Marlins, but was not included for a yet-to-be-announced reason, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

It's not clear why Carpenter's name was omitted from Sunday's lineup, but the most likely reason would be some sort of injury. His status will be updated further when more details become available.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • freddie-freeman-braves.jpg

    Scott's tiers one one printable page

    Do you draft using the tiers approach? Are Scott White's tiers an integral part of your draft...

  • madison-bumgarner.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...

  • luke-voit.jpg

    Sleepers 2.0

    How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...