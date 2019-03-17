Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Unexpected scratch Sunday
Carpenter was expected to be in the lineup for Sunday's spring game against the Marlins, but was not included for a yet-to-be-announced reason, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
It's not clear why Carpenter's name was omitted from Sunday's lineup, but the most likely reason would be some sort of injury. His status will be updated further when more details become available.
More News
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Hits first homer of spring•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Knocks in go-ahead run•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Slugs No. 36 in win•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Sitting out Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Rare day off Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Keeps rolling in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...
-
Fantasy Baseball: rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Scott's tiers one one printable page
Do you draft using the tiers approach? Are Scott White's tiers an integral part of your draft...
-
Busts 2.0
An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...
-
Sleepers 2.0
How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...