Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Will likely hit third in 2018
Manager Mike Matheny said Carpenter (shoulder) will likely bat third in 2018, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
With Dexter Fowler expected to return to the top of the order as the team's leadoff hitter, Carpenter will likely open the season as the Cardinals' No. 3 hitter for the second straight year. While he batted third for the first 45 games in 2017, he slashed just .221/.353/.429 in 201 plate appearances during that stretch and was eventually moved to back the leadoff spot due to his -- and Fowler's -- struggles. Carpenter will now get another shot to prove he belongs in the heart of the team's lineup, though either way, he should hold value wherever he hits. The 32-year-old was shut down near the end of last season due to shoulder inflammation, but the issue didn't require surgery and he's expected to be fully healthy entering spring training.
