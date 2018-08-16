Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: X-rays come back clean

X-rays on Carpenter's right hand came back negative, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Carpenter exited Wednesday's game in the seventh inning after being hit by a pitch on his hand. His removal was deemed precautionary and initial X-rays revealed the veteran isn't dealing with a fracture, though he'll likely still head for additional tests in the coming days to confirm he isn't dealing with anything more serious. Consider him day-to-day for now.

