Szczur has not seen Grapefruit League action since March 2 due to a left quadriceps injury, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

The non-roster invitee's chances of sticking past spring training are naturally taking a hit with his extended absence, although Szczur at least 363 games worth of a big-league resume. The 31-year-old was hitless over four at-bats before going down, but manager Mike Shildt seemed to indicate Friday the issue may not linger much longer. "Very light quad issue, but significant enough to keep him out for a week," Shildt said. "Somewhat [of a] precaution, obviously some of it necessary."