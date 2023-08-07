Liberatore is scheduled to start Thursday's game against the Rays in Tampa Bay.

Liberatore will get a second straight turn through the St. Louis rotation, facing off against the organization that drafted him with a first-round selection in 2018 before dealing him to the Cardinals in 2020. In his return from Triple-A Memphis this past weekend, Liberatore worked 5.2 innings in a losing effort against the Twins, giving up five runs on six hits and two walks while striking out one. With a 6.93 ERA, 1.78 WHIP and 8.5 K-BB% over 37.2 innings in the majors this season, Liberatore likely warrants attention just in NL-only leagues at this time.