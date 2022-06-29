Manager Oliver Marmol said Liberatore will be recalled from Triple-A Memphis to start Saturday's game against the Phillies in Philadelphia, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Liberatore has been optioned back to Memphis immediately after three of his first four big-league starts, but Marmol suggested that the rookie could have some staying power in the rotation during his upcoming stint in St. Louis, according to Katie Woo of The Athletic. With Jack Flaherty (shoulder) moving to the 15-day injured list Monday and Steven Matz (back) unlikely to be ready for a return from the IL until the second week of July, Liberatore should be in store for at least two starts. Liberatore has produced a 4.00 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 6.1 K-BB% across 18 innings through his first four outings.