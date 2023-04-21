Liberatore has a 2.38 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 30:8 K:BB in 22.2 innings over four starts for Triple-A Memphis.

The 6-foot-4 southpaw's velocity ticked up into the mid-90s this spring, and he has used that added velocity to get off to a strong start in a return to Triple-A. Adam Wainwright (groin) is nearing a return to the rotation, but Liberatore won't need much more seasoning before he is ready for another shot in the big-league rotation if other injuries occur ahead of him on the depth chart.