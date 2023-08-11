Liberatore (2-4) earned the win over Tampa Bay on Thursday, pitching eight scoreless innings during which he allowed two hits and struck out seven batters.

Liberatore had a 6.93 ERA coming into the contest, but he stifled the Rays' offense in the best start of his big-league career. The southpaw completed eight innings for the first time as a major-leaguer and allowed just two hits, both of which were singles. Liberatore has struggled thus far to get batters out at the highest level, so it remains to be seen if Thursday's gem will be a turning point. He's lined up for a prime matchup at home against Oakland in his next start.