Liberatore will start Friday against the Guardians, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Liberatore would get another start during the team's weekend series, and now the 23-year-old lefty has a date set in place. Liberatore put on a good performance (5.0 IP, 0 ER, 6 K) and earned a win during his first start against Milwaukee, but he was later hit around in a relief appearance versus the Dodgers. If he's able to hold his own against Cleveland, there's a solid chance Liberatore remains in the Cards' rotation.
