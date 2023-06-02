Liberatore will start Tuesday's game against the Rangers, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
After the Cardinals announced they will be shifting to a five-man rotation instead of six, it was unclear whether Liberatore or Steven Matz would take the fifth spot. With the team confirming Liberatore as Tuesday's starter, it appears the 23-year-old lefty has the upper hand at the moment. However, a plan is in place to work Matz back into the rotation, so Liberatore is still at risk of losing his spot should his performance decline.
