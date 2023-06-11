Mikolas (4-3) took the loss Saturday, allowing five runs on seven hits and two walks over six innings against the Reds. He struck out two.

The Reds got to Mikolas early, starting with a two-out single from Tyler Stephenson which led to a three-run second inning for Cincinnati. It was more of the same in the third as the right-hander surrendered a leadoff triple to Matt McLain to start the inning before hitting Jonathan India with a pitch in the next at-bat. Despite giving up five runs early, Mikolas still made it through six innings for the fifth time in his last six starts while taking his second straight loss. He'll look to right the ship next weekend when the Cardinals travel to New York to take on the Mets.